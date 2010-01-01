CALL TO SET UP A FREE DESIGN CONSULTATION!
For over 20 years Lee's Concrete Inc., has provided our satisfied clients with beautiful concrete design work and creating the outdoor living spaces of their dreams! We strive to create exceptional results on every project and to exceed our clients' expectations!
We are also licensed and bonded for
your complete peace of mind!
license # 944002
Lee's Concrete Inc.,offers a wide range of concrete and design services, including - concrete installations of all types,masonry,pavers,flagstone,tiling,artificial turf,pool coping and decking,irrigation,drainage systems,and much,much more! . No matter what your project entails, we have the expertise and resources to get the job done right-let us show you how!
The Lee's Concrete Inc,. team is comprised of highly experienced and skilled professionals who are dedicated to delivering top-notch results. We work closely with our clients to ensure that all of our clients needs are met completely and that every project is completed on time and within budget.
MASONRY SERVICES:
STUNNING BBQ ISLANDS
FIRE PITS-AESTHETIC AND COOKING FIRE PITS
TRANQUIL WATER FEATURES
BLOCK WALL-TRADITIONAL AND CUSTOM
RETAINING WALLS-FUNCTIONAL AND AESTHETIC
STONE VANEER DESIGNS
COLUMNS AND PILLARS
FLAGSTONE-BEAUTIFUL AND DECORATIVE
CONCRETE SERVICES:
RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL
NEW INSTALLATIONS
NEW CONSTRUCTION INSTALLATIONS
CUSTOM CONCRETE
STAMPED CONCRETE
STAMPED COLOR CONCRETE
ACID WASH STAMPED FINISH CONCRETE
PAVERS AND PLANTERS
COURTYARD CONCRETE
CUSTOM DRIVEWAYS AND ENTRY WAYS
POOL COPING AND DECKING
CONCRETE DEMOLITION
LAWN APLLICATIONS:
POPULAR PUTTING GREENS-ADDS FAMILY AND ENTERTAINMENT VALUE!
ARTIFICIAL TURF-SAVE WATER AND LAWN MAINTENANCE!
SOD INSTALLS-LUSH AND GREEN !
IRRIGATION AND DRAINAGE SERVICES-WATER SAVING AND EASE OF MAINTENANCE!
HOME LANDSCAPE REMODELS
SINGLE FAMILY HOMES
TOWNHOUSE & CONDOs
2D AND 3D DESIGN AND HOA DRAWINGS
We love our customers,so feel free to ask us any questions for a prompt and courteous response !
Chino Hills, California, United States
Call or Text : 909.991.6677 Email: leesconcrete2003@gmail.com
Open today
08:30 am – 05:00 pm
We're flexible-Please let us know of an appointment time that would best suit your schedule-We're here for You!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.